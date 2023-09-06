Nirmooha’s Matrix Fall/Winter 23 edit brings the geometric extravagance of the Art Deco era.

In a brief span, Nirmooha, under the visionary guidance of Meerut's born and bred designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, has swiftly established itself as the epitome of exuberant luxury pret, resort and evening wear, synonymous with playfulness, elegance, and statement-making sartorial ethos. With each passing season, the brand has made an indelible mark, consistently embodying a distinctive aesthetic of bold, joyful, and fearless outfits.

Printed lehenga set

For its Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, the design house drew inspiration from the geometric extravagance of the opulent Art Deco era. Imagine resplendent tuxedos, flowing maxi dresses, the captivating allure of the cut-out shimmer bottom mini dresses, emerald blotched printed Hawaiian shirts and shorts featuring drawstrings. These pieces are a vivid homage to the linear elegance that defined the roaring Jazz Age.

Jazzy colours

Much like its past edits, the edit features an evocative colour palette, with Viva Magenta selected as the main shade to feature in this collection. Additionally, the brand has infused the collection with retina-tingling shades of emerald, amethyst, ruby, jade, carbon, and eggshell whites, each making a visually arresting impact. Furthermore, the label's signature art prints, already adored by Bollywood stars and the well-travelled, take on the form of diffused abstract patterns artfully intertwined with linear graphics.



Edgy cutout dress

Renowned for its constant ability to weave sartorial magic season after season, the label’s luminous collection radiates an aura of optimism and bold fashion choices. This emotionally charged mini capsule collection is a veritable trove of ready-to-wear styles, whether it's the quintessential workwear, party ensembles, or the nocturnal blues of an evening's splendour.

Shimmer grey and silver sari

Crafted with a penchant for intricate details and a commitment to relentless experimentation, the Fall/Winter 2023-24 edit presents a wardrobe brimming with essentials, allowing a seamless transition from day to night. The pieces resonate with the sophisticated sensibilities of the contemporary wearer.

