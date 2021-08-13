Sustainable portal Shuffling Suitcases is in Hyderabad to showcase eco-friendly labels from around the country

Shuffling Suitcases, which started its journey in 2017 in Kolkata, is a well-known one-stop portal for eco-friendly ensembles, home décor, and accessories. Chief Executive Officer Devyani Kapoor has held several exhibitions across the country, but somehow Hyderabad never worked out before.

However this starting today, she is hosting her two-day showcase in the city. “We have a specially curated collection for Hyderabad, including both casual and festive wear,” says the founder, who is excited about her maiden pop-up in the city.

From Aarjavee

What Hyderabadis can expect is a mix of comfort wear, and dressy outfits, which she says are perfect for Zoom calls. That apart, several smart casuals, jewellery, shoes, and bags from sustainable labels are up for grabs. “The last year has been tough for small businesses and they have been looking forward to this showcase,” shares the founder. She adds that she does extensive research while selecting the brands. She looks at how the labels are following the tenets of sustainability and ethical trade promises. The choice of brands differs from one city to another.

Some of the unique labels that one can shop from this weekend are Parama, DE’ANMA by Priyanka Desai, and Aarjavee by Aarjavee Shah are some that one can check out. Hyderabadi slow fashion label by Pallavi Daga, 1231 Studio, is one that will appeal to those looking for chic dresses, and well-structured but comfortable shirts in breathable khadi.

From 1231 Studio

Devyani asserts that she is strict about the COVID-19 safety measures and she will be there to have conversations about conscious fashion. “If the customers need help styling the pieces, I would love to do that too,” she shares, signing off.

Devyani Kapoor



Haute highlights

Kolkata-based brand, Parama, is known for weaving stories from Bengal on fabric. They are known for their quirky blouses that feature motifs inspired by stories from Bengal, even Satyajit Ray classics.



DE’ANMA by Priyanka Desai is ethically sourced and crafted in Ahmedabad. It stocks minimal and functional statement jewellery.



Moha by Geetanjali is handcrafted silver jewellery by Mumbai-based Geetanjali Gondhale. The artisanal accessory brand, helmed by the self-taught designer offers sterling silver accessories, created by artisans.



Rs 1,500 upwards. Today and Tomorrow. 11 am onwards.

At CCT Spaces, Banjara Hills.