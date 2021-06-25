Hyderabad-based Celebrated designer Archana Jaju’s latest collection Revival draws inspiration from the red-crowned cranes, a bird species that is symbolic of grace, beauty and inextinguishable life. The formal and ready-to-wear couture celebrates the bird by depicting it through intricate embroidery and a tranquil colour palette.

Focusing on the decreasing number of the species, Archana has taken the story of their resurgence and turned it into a collection that plays with colours and supports local art. “These birds are considered sacred and my couture celebrates their existence as a reminder of the (indomitable) human spirit,” says Archana.

Dresses from the Revival collection

Deeply intertwined with nature, the collection uses natural dyes and is generously adorned with hand embroidery. Expect earthy pastels in fabrics like chanderi and organza resplendent with kalamkari prints.

Ensembles from the Revival collection

“Kalamkari is an art form that has always been close to my heart, and has consistently been a part of a number of my collections. Showcasing it with such a beautiful theme in mind, and with a more diverse colour palette, is what makes this collection all the more special,” shares the designer.

Sari from the Revival collection

Edged with tantalising embellishments of threadwork, sequins and mirror work, the aesthetics of the collection seem closely linked to the muse. “It is inspired by the spirit of young, professional and independent Indian women, and it features formal and ready-to-wear Indian designs,” says Archana who further adds that her latest collection symbolises an amalgamation of characteristics that she associates with the urban woman — that of steadfastness, perseverance and resilience.

Price: 21,999 onwards, available online.

