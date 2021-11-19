Dennison India introduces a comfortable and smart clothing line for men this wedding season

Whether you are partying hard or working at your desk, comfort has always been of the essence when it comes to clothing. The latest line of the Dennison Indialabel offers just that with their anti-stain, water repellent, long wear shirts and 360-degree stretchable trousers. Also, look out for the plus size clothing, ankle-length smart trousers, andcasuals.

360 stretch trouser



Speaking on the collection, Ashwini Seth, founder and CEO, says, “We have put a lot of thought into bringing out a range of clothing that works to serve the fashion and work needs of the Indian millennial. Everyone has a right to dress smart and feel good and fashionable. Our designing has been done keeping in mind sensible buying that is low maintenance and fair to the environment.”

E-waist trouser

With origins in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Dennison is a 33-year-old trusted name in the field of men’s clothing. Conceptualised by Ashwini’s father Rajendra Seth, since its inception in 1988, the brand has focused on its vision to make affordable readymade clothing. In 2014, Ashwini branched out into an e-commerce model to provide wide accessibility for affordable formal and semi-formal clothing. Having inherited the love for fabrics from his family, this young businessman grew up learning about the industry, customer behaviour and business sense. “These low maintenance, high-performance garments, work well for anyone on the go. The collection includes ethnic casual wear (for day weddings and functions), E-waist aka elastic waist trousers, and stretchable shirts (for comfort and ease). Most of the stretchable garments facilitate universal wear and work well for travel, work from home, business, or party occasions. Fabrics are sourced from all over India,” says Ashwini.

Fusion Kurta

Available in sizes 38-52 inches in more than 23 colours and patterns like checks, and stripes, there is something for everyone. “We are working on multiple lines. One of them is the Seven Degree Clothing — the garment’s temperature will be seven degrees cooler or hotter than the atmosphere. Also, we are working on a sustainable plant-based clothing range made from hemp, bamboo, coconut, and aloe vera. By January 2022, we are planning to launch women’s work wear collection as well,” concludes Ashwini.



Price: Rs 599 upwards.

Available online.