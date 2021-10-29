Pinklay’s festival collection, Chaand, is all about kurta sets with sequins, zari and more

Pinklay India has launched its new collection just in time for Diwali. Titled Chaand, the collection draws inspiration from the moon, stars, and fireflies. Daisy Tanwani, the founder, informs us that she wanted to keep the designs simple but also use metal sequins and gotas. “When I first saw the ensembles on the models, the minimalist opulence of the clothes was striking. The embellishments stood out on solid-hued garments, like a moon in a pitch black sky. It was all so dreamy. The simplicity was special. So, we named it Chaand,” Daisy shares.

While most festival collections boast bold colours, Pinklay’s Chaand uses hues like black and indigo. She also broke away from the casual vibe of her other collections and has designed something a bit more formal. She informs us, “Like most of our collections, Chaand is also inclined towards Indigos and our favourite dabu print. We introduced a black ensemble for the first time in six years. The collection uses fluid fabrics like rayon and modal silk along with our mainstay, cotton. We have used sequins and zari to give the clothes a festive sheen.”

Pinklay's new collection

Speaking of her favourites from the collection, the Chaand Sequin Kurta Set and Sitara Sequin Kurta set, she says that they are minimal yet chic. “Pair the sets with a statement necklace or a star-studded accessory for an understated festive look.” The line also includes sharara sets, kaftan dresses and printed palazzo pants.

Rs. 2,499 upwards. Available online.