Abraham & Thakore's new collection, Spike of Life, is about a deep connection with nature

It’s the season of Spring Summer drops with designers across the country coming up with their new collections inspired by the warmth and colours of summer and spring. So, while the sweltering heat leaves no respite, seek comfort in clothes that not just provide comfort but also do not compromise on style.

Upping the game this season are masters of minimalism, designer duo Abraham & Thakore with their latest Spring Summer’23 Collection that draws inspiration from botanical illustrations of leaves and other natural elements. Aptly titled Spike of Life, the collection is imbued with a deep connection to nature which started with the humble leaf. In line with the connotations of spring — its newness and possibilities — this was an apt place to begin. “Nature has always been an inspiration. The botanical drawings of leaves and other natural forms are the conceptual pivot around which this collection is built,” says David Abraham, adding, “Through the collection, the leaf develops, it grows into a flower, plays with geometric elements, and flirts with festive dots.”

This season, the brand focuses on exploring classic garment shapes and updating them with fresh proportions that speak to the current zeitgeist. Talking about how different this collection is from their previous edits, Abraham says, “At Abraham & Thakore, we believe that one builds a wardrobe over years. Every new collection builds on a narrative from earlier seasons so that the different styles in different collections continue to develop a narrative. This simply means that we believe that all our garments are stylish and relevant over many seasons.”

Spike of Life features a cohesive selection of ready-to-wear pieces that can be mixed and matched to create effortless day-to-night looks. From sleek separates to coordinated ensembles, each piece is versatile and can easily be worn on its own, or layered with other pieces creating a variety of different looks. The fabrics used for this collection range from cotton, silk, Tencel and linen blends to handwoven fabrics that include double ikat, silk cotton from Maheshwar and specially woven Tencel x cotton blends. Tencel is a sustainable form of viscose that has a wonderful drape and texture, and the properties of cotton which is also a cellulosic material.

With Spike of Life, the brand has tried to recreate nature’s candid beauty with gentle strokes of luxurious fabrics and soft colours.

As the botanical exploration deepens, craft innovations develop alongside with traditional weaves; and modern technologies sit side by side. For instance, the art of Jamdani, which is used to create invigorating flora and fauna, is found in dialogue with computerised digital printing. In classic Abraham & Thakore fashion, the binaries of old and new, man and nature, inside and outside, are interrogated in this latest collection which showcases the exquisite use of botanical prints and unconventional geometric patterns. Spike of Life creates luxurious and versatile designs that leave an unforgettable impression by adopting a minimalistic design approach which goes hand-in-hand with the sophisticated essence of the brand’s design ethos.

The collection is both practical and fun to wear and allows you to effortlessly transition from the office to an after-work event or everyday comfort wear to a formal event! “Tunics and trousers, dresses and jackets, saris, and scarves are the basics for a ready-to-wear wardrobe that flows effortlessly. We’ve also designed a focused selection of evening wear as a component of the collection, appropriate for warm weather occasions. We continue our exploration into classic garment shapes while reworking proportions to articulate a vocabulary that resonates with contemporary living. The collection presents a unified approach to dressing with a ready-to-wear collection of separates and coordinates to take you from day to night,” the designer shares.

The luxe fabrics have further been beautified with the incorporation of techniques such as patchwork, block printing, crewel work, hand embroidery and applique to create contemporary graphic elements.

The colour palette for Spike of Life ranges from soft khakis and creams to shades of coral, lemon, citrus and soft blues inspired by the natural beauty of the sea evoking a sense of tranquillity and relaxation. This is juxtaposed with strong pieces in black and white, a quintessential part of the brand.

This edit apart, the designer duo has already started work on their next collection — Autumn Winter 23/24 — “which is designed in strong, warm colours with a festive outlook to reflect the season. We have designed exclusive silk ikats from Andhra and special brocades from Benares. For the first time, we will also be introducing a stylish module of knitwear separates for women.”

David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli

