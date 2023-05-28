Polo Ralph Lauren opens its first store in Mumbai

Ralph Lauren unveiled its first store in Mumbai located in the Phoenix Palladium Mall. The store will feature both Women's and Men's Collections and fuses elements of collegiate sports mixed with the great outdoors.

Rustic oak flooring and planked wood wall panelling are paired with antique and vintage-inspired display cases and tables, as well as an eclectic mix of artwork and decorative props. The store aesthetic reflects the same sensibility as the brand itself - one that is both classic and casual with a modern, energetic spirit.

The new store marks the fourth store in India, joining the existing Ralph Lauren stores in Delhi at The Chanakya Mall, Emporio Mall and Ambience Mall. The Palladium Mall store opening builds on Ralph Lauren Corporation's targeted expansion across Asia, North America, and Europe as part of its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate strategy.

