Contemporary dressing and easy, free flowing silhouettes; this new collection celebrates the spirit of spring/summer

From pursuing an engineering degree to building a privately-held fashion house in Chicago, Mac Duggal’s origin story is one of transformation and metamorphosis. Manmohan Singh Duggal’s creative mindset with inspiration from his mother’s fashion sense and styling, saw an opportunity to start his own fashion house, Mac Duggal, in 1984. Mac brought the opulent hand-beaded designs to the United States with a fusion of regal embroidery, daring cutouts, modern bold colours, and traditional jewelled details, all reminiscent and native to India. He began with his first capsule of only 10 dresses and soon discovered his true artistic passion: to make a garment that made every woman feel uniquely beautiful.

From then to now, A-list stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, Paula Patton, Shakira, JoJo Fletcher, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and many more have been seen wearing his stunning dresses on red carpet events.