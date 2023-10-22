Home Fashion Trends

Sushmita Sen twins with daughter Renee at Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, performs ‘Dhunuchi’ dance

Paparazzi pages eagerly shared glimpses of the Sen family's visit to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

In frame: Sushmita Sen with her daughters at Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab

Sushmita Sen graced the Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab in Mumbai to celebrate Saptami along with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The family embraced traditional attires for this auspicious occasion, with Sushmita and Renee twinning in beautiful saris. The mother-daughter duo even partook in the ‘Dhunuchi’ dance, a traditional ritual, along with other devotees at the pandal. Many moments from their celebration flooded social media.

Paparazzi pages eagerly shared glimpses of the Sen family's visit to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The snippets unveiled various heartwarming moments - Sushmita and her daughters posing for the media, the graceful ‘Dhunuchi’ dance performed by Sushmita and Renee, and the actress having a great time with her kids at the gathering. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alisah chose to wear a lehenga set for the event, while Sushmita and Renee radiated elegance in their matching saris. The artiste donned a Bandhani sari, while Renee opted for a chiffon number with a sequined blouse.

Sushmita's Bandhani sari captivated in stunning shades of pink and orange, adorned with white Bandhani patterns. The six yards of grace also featured gota embroidery and broad silver gota patti embellished borders. Sushmita wore the sari in a traditional manner, elegantly draping the pallu from her shoulder. A matching rani pink blouse added to her grace, featuring an embroidered neckline, sleeve cuffs, a fitted bust, and half-length puffed sleeves.

In terms of accessories, Sushmita enhanced her traditional look with bracelets, kadhas, statement rings, ornate jhumkis, and heels. Her makeup comprised of kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, a mauve lip shade, lash-enhancing mascara, a delicate nose pin, feathered brows, and radiant, blushed skin. Her chic appearance was completed with a centre-parted sleek ponytail.

The celebration marked Maha Saptami, with subsequent festivities including Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, falling on the eighth and ninth days of Navratri. 
 

