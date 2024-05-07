Trends

Mindy Kaling ‘melts away in time’ as she walks MET Gala red carpet in Gaurav Gupta gown

In the images, Mindy is seen wearing an architectural gown in a nude shade. She completed her look with basic makeup and a sleek bob
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

Actor, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling turned heads as she strutted the MET Gala carpet in a creation by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta, which he labels “The Melting Flower of Time.”

Gaurav, whose creations have previously been worn by Grammy-winner Beyonce and socialite Paris Hilton, among many others, took to Instagram to share pictures.

Mindy Kaling
Met Gala 2024: Celebrity hairstylists reveal how they styled stars for the event

In the images, Mindy is seen wearing an architectural gown in a nude shade. She completed her look with basic makeup and a sleek bob.

The designer captioned the images: “Mindy Kaling in 'The Melting Flower of Time' at the MET Gala 2024. Mindy radiates grace, making her the ideal muse for this design. Just as a flower blooms only once before withering away, this gown embodies the transient yet exquisite essence of style.

Mindy Kaling
Mona Patel owns Met Gala 2024 with a one-of-a-kind gown featuring kinetic butterflies

“It’s almost like the gown Mindy is wearing melts away in time, evoking a surreal journey through loops of infinity, as represented by our brand logo” - @ggpanther Stylist: @mollyddickson Placement: @maisonbose @boseh1 #GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #MetGala #MindyKayling.”

Other personalities who have worn Gaurav’s creations include Lizzo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kylie Minogue, and Megan Thee Stallion.

red carpet
Gaurav Gupta
Met Gala
Mindy Kaling
Gaurav Gupta gown

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com