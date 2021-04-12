The resurgence of the pandemic has failed to dampen the spirit of Poila Baisakh and with the food-loving Bengalis ready to go on a gastronomic overdrive, the city diners too are prepared to put their culinary best foot forward. Here are our top picks for you to check out this Bengali New Year’s Day.

JW Marriott, Kolkata

Start your Poila Baisakh celebrations with an extravagant brunch at the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott, Kolkata. Specially curated by the in-house culinary team, the spread features dishes like Chingri Macher Cutlet, Dimer Devil, Bengali Fish Fry, Tomato Dhaniya Shorba and Kachumber Salad. Also, tuck into hot delicacies from the momo counter serving Scallion, Lemon and Chilli Chicken Momo and Mutton, Ginger and Pepper Momo. Meal for two: `2,199+

Like every year, Lalit Great Eastern spearheaded by Chef Madhumita Mohanta has rolled out a grand spread for the occasion. From an impressive Salad Station (serving 14 varieties) and puchka and Mughlai parantha counters to a live dessert section offering a bouquet of Pithas, relish some spectacular Bengali dishes along with live music and limited soft beverages. Meal for two: `1,999++

Kenilworth Hotel

The Poila Baisakh menu at Kenilworth Hotel features an array of delectables from Bengali cuisine. The highlights include Topsey Macch Bhaja, Pabda Macher Kancha Lonkar Jhol, Enchorer Dalna, Kochu Sager Ghanto and much more. Noon to 4.30 pm. Details: +919674000197.

Foodhouse

Foodhouse has launched a special Poila Boishakh Khichdi Thali and Baisakhi Parantha combo featuring Panch Phoran Khichdi, Palak Khichdi, Imlana Khichdi, Masala Khichdi, Pav Bhaji Masala Khichdi and an array of paranthas. Every khichdi thali comes with Begun Bhaja, Aloo Chokha, Tamatar Chutney, Rosogolla, Papad and complimentary Aam Panna. Parantha Thali for `300+ and Khichdi Thali for `320+

Royal China is celebrating Poila Baisakh with a Fish Feast-ival. As the name suggests on offer will be a variety of preparations made of fish. Whether it’s fried or steamed or sautéed, fish will be served in interesting and diverse ways. To give you the highlight expect Sliced Fish in Chilli Oil and Spring Onion, Pan-fried Whole Fish Pomfret in Black Bean Sauce, Steamed Whole Fish Pomfret in Ginger and Spring Onion and much more. Meal for two: `2,500++

From the piquant flavours of kasundi to the sweetness of gur, the menu at The Lord of the Drinks is perfect to give you an amazing start to the New Year. Expect all-time favourites like Kasundi Marinated Fried Fish, Kucho Chingri Cheese Churmur, Mochar Croquette, Gondhoraj Malai Fish Tikka, Tandoori Baby Bhetki and Chilli Coriander Tossed Fried Calamari and don’t forget to sip traditional favourites like Gurer Shorbot and Aam Kashondi Makha. Meal for two: ` 1,800++

Moti Mahal Delux

If you wish to give the traditional Bengali bites a miss and relish flavours of North India then drop in at Moti Mahal Delux in Park Street. The special menu here features an array of soup, mocktails, appetizers and delectable mains including Tandoori Prawns, Afgani Fish Tikka, Tandoori Pomfret and Mutton Burra among others.

Pocket pinch for two: Rs. 1,100 + taxes

The special thali at Ozora assembles assorted delicacies from the Bengali kitchen. While the non-vegetarian thali features items like Calcutta Maach Bhaja, Chingri Chop, Vegetable Cutlet, Postor Bora, Lota Finger etc, the vegetarian option includes Posto Bata, Posto Aloo Dum, Phoolkapir Malai Curry and much more. Seal the deal with Mishti Doi Cheesecake, Rabri Shot and Parwal Kheer.

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs.1000 (exclusive of taxes)

The Poila Boishakh celebrations at Tribe Café is a delectable affair and to add to your mood and demand the café has rolled out a special menu that includes sumptuous bites like Chicken Caprese, Fish Florentine, Bhetki Meuniere, Egg Devil with minced chicken or pork and Mango Magic. Drop in with your gang and chill at the Golpark café.

From: 12 to 18 April 2021

Cost for Two – Rupees 600 plus taxes

Binge Baefikar

Binge Baefikar continues the Bengali New year tradition with a traditional spread. The special Paila Baisakh treat includes Multigrain atar Luchi, Brown rice pulao, kosha alu dom, bhaja moong dal, cholar dal, enchorer dalna, katla kalia, Mutton kosha, murgir jhol, Baked chingri malakiari, chanar rosa, rosogolla , mishit doi , chanar jalebi. This nabobarsho menu will be available from today onwards (11thApril) and will be available till 18th April and may continue if the demand is there. The fare ranges between Rs 120 and Rs 715. Binge offers complimentary dessert for those ordering above Rs 699.

37 Relish Route

At 37 Relish Route, Chef Jayanta Banerjee has rustled up elaborate thalis that too at a pocket-friendly price. So while the veg thali starts at Rs 399 AI and features soothing sharbot, delectable mains and ends with traditional sweetmeats and a mishit paan, the non-veg thali, divided into chicken and mutton or prawn, adds flavourful meat preparations to the thali.

Chowman

At Chowman, this Poila Baisakh prawn lovers can munch on the dishes like Golden Fried Prawns, Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Pepper Garlic Crab, and so on while special main course dishes like Mountain Chilli Crab Claws, Crab Meat in Chilli Basil, Butter Garlic Prawn and other favourites will also be available. Starters will include staples like Fish in Oyster Sauce, while specialities like Prawn in Chilli Mustard sauce, Butter Garlic Fish, Mandarin Fish are also on the menu! Other Main courses available are sumptuous Non-Veg Mixed Meifoon or Lemon Grass Fried Rice with Chilli Wine Fish and many more among the other delicacies.

Pocket pinch: Rs 800+

Zold Cafe & Kitchen

Zold Cafe & Kitchen that opened a couple of months ago in Southern Avenue and that won our hearth with their delicious offerings have curated a spacial platter for the occasion. The spread consists of an aromatic Gondhoraj Chicken, crispy Fish Cigar Roll and British Fish & Chips and two delectable desserts that include a creamy Payesh and the all-time favourite Mini Gulab Jamun.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 399/-

JustMyRoots

Planning to order food? Check out JustMyRoots, India’s first perishable, interstate, food supply chain enabled e-commerce platform which handles nostalgic food from different parts of the country, delivering pure nostalgia in the form of food. JustMyRoots has partnered with well-known restaurants in Kolkata such as Allen Kitchen, Aaheli Xpress, Kasturi, 16 Ana Bangali, Hanglaatherium, Kushaler Henshel, Mithai, Nalin Chandra Das, Mrityunjoy Sweets, Balaram Mullick to bring the authentic lip-smacking Bengali cuisine to customers in 16 cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Kareem's

Kareem’s Kolkata has curated a special feast for its patrons. From starter, main course to dessert, there are many dishes that are an absolute must if you plan to gorge into some North Indian delights. So drop at Kareem’s Kolkata with your friends and loved ones to delve into the Noboborsho celebrations. The menu includes a wide range of mouth-watering delicacies like Kareem's Special Chicken Potli Kebab, Mutton Barra Chaap, Fish Tandoori, Fish Ajwain Tikka, Butter Garlic Prawn, Fish Masala, Prawn Tawa Se, Fish Tikka Biryani, Prawn Biryani, Kareem's Special Raan Biryani and much more.

Cost for Two – Rupees 900 + GST

Yauatcha

At Yauatcha, Chef Kushal Lama’s specially curated Poila Baisakh menu consists of Corn asparagus pumpkin roll for all vegetarian lovers, Chicken prawn black garlic shumai, Kolkata style Braised betki in aromatic sauce, Tofu and mock meat in fragrant chili, the must-try Sesame noodle with pokchoy and bell pepper and last but not the least Singapore fried rice with corn and asparagus. To end your meal, the alluring dessert section comprises Assorted macaroons whose flavours are derived from famous Bengali sweets like Misti Doi (sweetened curd), Sandesh (homemade fresh cheese sweetened and pistachio added) and Narkel Nadu (coconut with jaggery).

Cost for 2: Rs. 2000 ++ taxes

Laa Mozarellla

Laa Mozarellla at New Town introduces the authentic Bengali Thaali with a twist. The lip-smacking thaali offers a never-ending saga of flavours. Start the celebration with the ever refreshing ‘Jeera Curd Lassi’ along with accompaniments like Green Salad, Fish Cutlet, Prawn Chips, Potato Mashed Chokha’ and ‘Cheese BallBite. Sink your teeth into their flavoursome Chicken Skewers, Grilled Eggplant (Baigun Grilled) to fusions like Herbed Rice, Tortilla Baked Bread, Chicken in Rose Malai Curry, Prawn in South Style with coconut Sauce - find authentic Bengali Cuisine to start the New Year in Bangaliyana style. Rosogolla and Gulab Jamun is also bound to set your sweet tooth tingling for more!

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Enjoy this Poila Boisakh like never before with Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. Indulge a wide

array of Bengali Specialities from two different events under one roof. Drop by at Social Kitchen and be a part of ‘16-Ana Bangaliana’! Enjoy lavish Bengali buffet, unlimited beverage options, live music starting at INR 999 +

And at Durbaar indulge in Graam Banglar Noboborsho with thematic Bengali buffet, live baul (folk music), live adibasi folk dance, sonajhurir haat (Flea Market) starting at INR 799 + Taxes.

Homely Zest

Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is around the corner and it means a perfect time to indulge in rich savories and sweet delicacies of authentic Bengali gourmet cuisine delivered to your doorstep from Homely Zest. to keep yourself and your loved one safe. Celebrate this special occasion with utmost hygiene and tasty home-cooked food which will be made to your liking. Homely Zest brings you a special vegetarian Poila Baisakh Menu to your home. Share this wonderful meal with your family and friends in a cosy and safe environment. The dishes cover an exquisite Special Bengali Vegetarian Thalis throughout the month.

Meal for two: Rs. 1100/+ Delivery Charges

Chapter 2

Start the Bangali New Year with a scrumptious meal at Chapter 2, Kolkata's first Retro Dining Restaurant. Choose from a variety of continental dishes and celebrate Food Music Life in the New Year. Poila Baishakh Special menu includes traditional Tomato Basil Soup, Prawn On Toast, Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce, Chicken A La Kiev, Irish Lamb Stew, Herb Rice, Deviled Crab, Asparagus & Mushroom Risotto and Caramel Custard. Chef’s Pick: Prawn Cocktail, Prawn On Toast, Chicken A La Kiev, Deviled Crab, Jumbo Prawn Thermidor & Caramel Custard. Also on offer will be a 21-course special buffet comprising veg and non-veg salads, starters, soup & main course along with a special dessert counter.

Buffet Price: Rs. 525/- + Taxes

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500 + Taxes (for two for A-la-carte)

Oudh 1590

Celebrate the auspicious beginning of Bengali New Year with an exuberance of Royal Awadhi cuisine only at Oudh 1590, Kolkata’s first Period Dining Restaurant. Leave your taste buds spoilt for choice from a lip-smacking array that features exotic dishes that resonate with the traditional culinary culture of Lucknow. Choose from Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Murgh Kofta Biryani, Gosht Bhuna, Subz Soya Biryani, Nargisi Kofta, Awadhi Sugandhi Mahi, Murgh Kundan Kalia, Keema Kaleji, Gosht Rogan Josh, Egg Bhuna And Shahi Tukda. Chef’s pick: Raan Biryani, Murgh Kofta Biryani, Murgh Kundan Kalia & Shahi Tukda.

Pocket Pinch (for two): Rs 1200/- plus taxes

Zobet

The specially curated menu at Zobet consists of Bengali style Mochar Chop and Dimer

Chop. The mains consist of the ‘Bengali Thali’ which includes ‘Alu Posto’, ’Lebu Kaccha Lanka

Murgi’, ‘Choler Dal’, ‘Dhokar Dalna’, ‘Steam Rice’, ‘Loochi’ and ‘Mango Mishti Doi’. Lastly, the

alluring dessert section has ‘Mango Cheesecake’ on offer.

Meal for 2 – Rs 1,100 + taxes without alcohol and Rs 2,100 + taxes with alcohol

Monkey Bar

With Monkey Bar's unique take on nostalgic regional favourites, treat yourself to favourites to

our delicious small plates including Malabari Mutton Kulcha, Butter Chicken Kulcha, Thekewala

Mutton Seekh and Bandel and Malai Fish Kebab and more. There is also the Paneer and Tarkari

Shashlik for the vegetarians to name a few.

The mains offer a selection of signature dishes, with roots deeply entrenched in regional specialities

from the Kayasth-influenced Chandraji’s Mutton Curry, Iranian- inspired Aunty Vinnie’s Berry

Pulao and Punjabi- style Butter Chicken Khichdi. Try the Gundruk Fried Rice, Kerala style B**f

Ularthiyathu Fried Rice and a Chemmeen (Prawn) Fried Rice. Looking for more indulgence to

celebrate this joyous day - a must-have is the Nutella and Old Monk Chocolate Cake. Getting together with friends and family definitely calls for a round of drinks or two. Sip on Monkey Bar’s signature cocktails Sip Me Tender and Juicy Martini and raise a toast to unusual concoctions like Rasam Mary, a delightful combination of vodka, tomato pepper rasam, curry leaf and lemon salt rim, or the Tomesh Collins with gin, lime murabba, sweet & sour topped with tonic water, and the Pied Piper comprising jeera infused whisky, cinnamon, sweet and sour syrup topped with ginger ale. And for those who love our Monkey favourites, there is Copper Monkey and Mangaa aplenty.

Wallet Factor – Meal for two with alcohol: Rs. 2000++/Meal for two without alcohol: Rs. 1400++

Moti Mahal Delux, Kolkata

The menu will feature an array of soup, mocktail, appetizers and delectable dishes. The Veg Starters will consist of Kabuli Soya Chaap, Tandoori Stuffed Aloo, Tandoori Aloo Tikka, Veg Kurkure, Tandoori salad and the Non-Veg Starters will include Tandoori Prawns, Afgani Fish Tikka, Tandoori Pomfret and Mutton Burra. The scrumptious mains will offer Dal Makhani, Butter chicken, Slice fish in mustard sauces, Veg Dum Biryani, Steam Rice and Bread Basket.The Dessert section will comprise of Kesar Phirni, Spongy Rasgulla and Mishti doi. Not to forget, the Special Mocktail Gondhoraj Julep and Tomato soup on the menu.



Meal for 2 – Rs.1,100 + taxes

La Macario Cafe

La Macario Cafe is all set to welcome ‘Poila Baisakh’ with their specially curated menu which includes the ‘Gondhoraj Lemonade’: ‘A Twist to the Classic Lemonade with the strong flavour of Gondharaj Lebu to it’, the ‘Classic Egg Florentine’ which is ‘Poached eggs with baby spinach’ in between and lastly ‘Poached Eggs with Ratatouille’, served with ‘Hollandaise sauce’. Lastly, to end your meal on a sweet note the dessert section includes ‘Nutella Cigars served with Mishti Doi’.

Meal for 2 – Rs. 900 + taxes

Asia! Asia! Asia!

At Asia! Asia! Asia!– Street BBQ and Buffet on offer is an array of lip-smacking starters which include, ‘Korean sticky potato’, ‘Indonesian fish satay’ and ‘Teriyaki chicken wings’, to name a few. The scrumptious mains include, ‘Tofu In Chilli Oyster Sauce’, ‘Baby Corn & Mushroom In Schezwan Sauce’, ‘Chicken Massaman Curry’, ‘Lamb In Black Bean Sauce’, ‘Slice Fish In Hunan Sauce’ and ‘Chicken Kra Pao’. Not to forget the heavenly desserts which include, ‘Dorayaki’, ‘Mochi ice cream’, ‘Chocolate sprinkled bananas’and ‘Custard bao’.

Pocket Pinch : (meal for one) Monday to Thursday

Lunch : Rs 650 + tax (Veg) ; Rs 750 + tax (Non Veg)

Dinner : Rs 700 + tax (Veg) ; Rs 800 + tax (Non Veg)

Paprika Gourmet

Paprika is all set to invite ‘Poila Baisakh’ with their Benagli style food platter ‘Bangla Bhoj’ which will suffice 5 to 6 people. The platter will consist of Chana dal , Aloo dum Bangali style, Shukto, Jeera rice , Luchi, Bhaja and Coconut dark chocolate ladoo. Order with us, and help us make your ‘noboborsho’ even better!

Meal for 2 : Rs. 1500 ++ taxes

Fairfield by Marriott

The hotel is all set to take you on a unique gastronomic journey from Amritsar to Kolkata that will feature signature dishes like ‘Dhokar Dalna’, ‘Potoler Dorma’, ‘Shukto’, ‘Basanti Pulao’, ‘Golbari Style Kosha Mangsho’, ‘Dal Makhni’, ‘Punjabi Aloo Gobi’, ‘Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha’, ‘Chhanar Dalna’, ‘Dhaniya Kancha lanka Murgi’, ‘Wagah Border Chicken Biryani’, ‘Bhetki Paturi’, ‘Fish Fry’ and a lot more amongst other to savor. Indulge into the delectable dessert such as ‘Kesar Pista Phirni’, ‘Hot Pantua’, ‘Baked Mihidana with Rabri’, ‘Hot Chocolate Mud Pie’, ‘Kamala Bhog’ and few more.

Pocket Pinch - The festival starts at 999 + taxes onwards for one.

Leafy Affaire

At Leafy Affaire the spread includes a special platter featuring traditional favourites like Rice, Kofta, sabzee, Chana dal, Aloo Poshto, Shukto sabzee, Mishti doi, Rosogolla and

Rasmalai / payesh.

Hammer

At Hammer in Park Street the spread will treat you to nibbles like mochar chop kashundi mango dip, hing koraisutir tikki with pineapple chutney, Dhakai fish tikka (kolkata bekti) with poppy seed chutney and Murgir cutlet kashundi with mango dip. The mains include Chhanar dalna basanti pulao, Koraisutir aloor dom with fresh luchi, bhekti shorshay jhal gobindobhog rice and much more.