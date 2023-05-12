Thai Will Be Done: A Dive into the Roots of seasoned chef Rungtiwa Sorlae and her experiences with Indian Cuisines

Chef Rungtiwa Sorlae’s recent visit to Chennai is a unique opportunity for gourmands to experience the local flavours of Thai cuisine. Her childhood experiences with the buzz and freshness at local markets have contributed to her culinary expertise immensely. Having worked at various prestigious hotels nationwide, she now brings authentic Thai dishes to Chennai with the ongoing Thai Delight Festival at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram. Excerpts from our conversation:



What are some of the similarities that you have noticed between Indian and Thai cuisines?

In the past, Thai cuisine did not include curry until Indian merchants introduced it to Thailand. However, Thai people were not accustomed to the spice level in traditional Indian curry, so they adapted the recipe using local ingredients such as coconut, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime.



Also Read: The new menu at Hard Rock Café is a perfect milieu of local flavours and global recipes



What are some of the Indian cuisines that you have explored or experimented with in your recipes?

The fish curry commonly found in South India shares many similarities with the fish curry in Thailand, with only minor variations in taste that contribute to the creation of distinctive dishes. In addition, Appam batter is a distinct ingredient that can be utilised in creating Thai-inspired desserts.



How important is it to go back to your roots?

As our culinary landscape continues to evolve, it is important to recognise that changes in preferences and tastes may lead to a less authentic experience for customers. To combat this, I strive to adhere to traditional recipes and techniques while also adapting to the changing tastes of modern consumers.

What is your comfort food?

R-Han-Tam-Sang is a delicious and unique comfort food from Thailand. It typically includes a combination of rice, stir-fried vegetables, and a fried egg all in one plate, providing a flavourful



Also Read: Celebrity nutritionist Sridevi Jasti presents a vegan menu with local flavours for Sunday brunch at Novotel



What are some of the speciality dishes to look out for in the festival?

Ka-Chay Noodles are a speciality dish from Thailand and a popular street food delicacy. However, in India, this dish is not well known. As a chef, I would like to showcase this special dish to my guests and offer them an authentic culinary experience of Thailand. The key ingredient in this dish is the Ka-Chay vegetable, which enhances the flavours of the curry and is served fresh with vegetables and noodles, creating a unique and delicious dish.



The Thai Delight Festival is on till May 14.