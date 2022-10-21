Hyderabad's food connoisseurs tell us what makes their restaurant interiors a cut above the rest

Food lovers — let us be honest, we are forever intimidated by gorgeous interiors. When you find an Instagram-worthy restaurant, you just cannot stop revisiting it. And, that is why perhaps all the cafés, restaurants, and microbreweries are all about magnificent interiors or themed décor. We catch up with four people, who are changing the city’s décor landscape by taking the game of themed restaurants a notch up above the rest.



Gold and copper touch

Known for introducing the city to crafted beer, Prost, is one of the most happening places in Hyderabad. It was after the second lockdown that the microbrewery’s founder Teja Chekuri decided to reinvent and redesign the place. The revamped Prost only got better with a retractable sky roof, a centre piece bar, light globules, and a mini pond, with hints of gold and copper — meant to give a sense of modern royalty. “We worked with Jatin Hukkeri of WDA spaces, who is known for his creativity, and his ability to meld functional design with quirkiness,” Teja shares. Teja loves exploring various cuisines and restaurants and tells us that each time he walks through the doors of Prost, it feels like love at first sight — all over again! “Our ambience is all about thematic elements incorporated within the architecture, it is meant to be an experience that fosters the craft beer culture and elevates the holistic dining experience,” he concludes.

Prost

Tropical trip

Started by Deepa Reddy and Jaikar Reddy, Foncé situated at 5,000 sq ft is surrounded by an assortment of plants such as Bird of Paradise, Spider Lily, Yellow Lollipops, and 82 other exotic varieties. Deepa who also happens to be a chocolatier shares that the team worked with the architect and landscape artist, Abhinav Batchu and Rohit Mirdoddi to create a tropical vibe for the restaurant. “Rohit designed the outdoor seating , which displays a wall art painted from Kolkata depicting the ancient Mayan cultural history of cocoa. Meanwhile, Abhinav worked on the pathway and the open space in the backyard.” she shares. What else? The interiors are also a fusion of Moroccan-inspired vibrant colours. One can notice that there is a depiction of richness of chocolates — represented beautifully by the patina finish on the flooring. “When you enter Foncé, you notice a five feet ‘Foncé circle’ which is kinetic and rotates on its axis. These futuristic elements intrigue our guests to find out what’s on the other side of the wall,” she tells us.

Fonce

Paint it red

Think craft beer, artisanal cocktails, massive chandeliers, and Red Rhino might just make it to your list. Just a few months old, the place is known to give you a classic downtown feel. Started by Kishore Pallamreddy, the premium brew pub designed by Sandeep Bangera Design, is as massive as it gets. Stretching across 28,000 sq ft, the place has a seating capacity of over 600 and represents a fusion of different moods coupled with eco-friendly elements with lots of greenery around. “The icicle-themed chandelier, which is custom made and VIP area on the first floor, have to be my favourite parts in the restaurant,” Kishore tells us. He also shares that they hoped to create a space to accommodate all demographics and age groups. “To create a space that can cater to millennials, Gen-Z, families and celebs was a challenge we had to take on. I can say that we were successful in creating a space that connects all of these elements,” he adds.

Red Rhino

Pop of pink

When the city got its very-first floral themed café, La Vie En Rose, food lovers were thrilled! Walls decorated with pink roses became the most talked about Instagram spot. Likhitha Samineni, who owns the café along with Jyothirmayee Avirneni and Sharat Kumar Burigari, tells us that the trio wanted to build the space all by themselves and so, did not approach any designers. “I am a huge fan of floral walls and always dreamt of owning a place that is picturesque. I personally worked on every part of the place. So, it gives me immense happiness whenever I am at the café,” the 27-year old adds.

La Vie En Rose

