Hyderabad's Farzi Cafe has a new menu and they call it 'Farzified'

Farzi Cafe in Jubilee Hills has always been a go-to favourite of food enthusiasts in the city. The place is loved for its unique menus, themes, taste and more. Taking it up a notch higher, the cafe has refurbished its menu to be ‘Farzified’ — where it’s all about adding an interesting Farzi twist to the dishes.



The delicious recipes, a burst of flavour and quirky names are sure to give guests a complete experience. We take a look at the food and the new menu to tell you some of the dishes that you must try when you plan to eat out this weekend.

As we settle down to eat, we were comforted by the calm and pretty ambience of the restaurant. Executive chef Sandeep Sai walks by to talk to us about the new menu that has been curated just a couple of days ago.

“This time, we have ‘Farzified’ all the dishes that are on the new menu. Giving our dishes a little twist has always been our forte and this time we have gone a step ahead to bring in the best for guests who come back wanting more. In the food menu, which has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, we have given all our dishes — the Farzi effect. Right from small portions to large, we have different varieties to choose from in the new menu and our signatures are sure to remain your favourite,” he tells CE.

Starting off with an amuse-bouche, a complimentary given to the guests, it felt like a yummy berry on the tongue. We moved on to small plates and savoured the Farzified butter pav bhaji which is a must-try. The pav bhaji is surely filled with flavours and the pav was too soft to have which blended well with the filling.

The cheese chilli kunafa toast with pepper cheese sauce is another dish which you should definitely get a bite of. The most exciting dish here was fire fish pollichathu, this kept us wondering about how the paper on the fish wrapped in a leaf caught fire and just vanished! Well, it was all magic out there, when the fish was served as it truly makes you feel like you’ve been transported to another world. The fish was tender and filled with an interesting mix of flavours.

The duck and mango ravioli paratha with a unique sauce is one of the great combinations that would definitely leave you wanting more of it. There is also a dish with the name Nagarjuna — while it was obviously not the actor who made it, it surely is as good as him! Called the Nagarjuna chilli chicken, the perfect taste of green chilli well marinated onto the chicken was worth the try. Towards the main course, you can opt between kulchas, rice and millet dishes.

For a sweet ending, a high-spirited snicker brownie is something that will give you solid cravings later. Bustling with chocolate and nuts, this dessert feels like a lovely wave of chocolate in your mouth. We finish it all up with the cafe’s signature Parle-G cheesecake. If you’re a fan, the place also has an interesting list of cocktails on the menu.