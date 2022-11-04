Have you tried this delicious Cider Smoked Salmon Gnocchi shared by chef Manoj Padmanaban?

With the Diwali season over and all the sweets that we emptied during the festival weekend and after, now seems like a good time to get back to eating healthy. The sous chef of ITC Kohenur, Manoj Padmanaban, who loves to create modern plates shared an interesting recipe with us. This Cider Smoked Salmon Gnocchi is one of his signature dishes and he always makes it, whenever he is in the mood for something nutritious. Read the full recipe here…

Ingredients:

For salmon gnocchi:

Fish stock - 100 ml | Squid ink - 5 gms | Rice flour - 40 gms | Salt - 5 gms | Pepper - 3 gms | Norwegian salmon - 110 gms | Lemon juice - 5ml | Cider wood chips - 10 gms | A few green leaves and fennel blossom

For purée:

Black garlic - 100 gms | Salt - 2 gms For reduction: Grapefruit juice - 120 ml | Peri peri powder - 5 gms

For mousse:

Salmon trimmings - 80 gms | Fresh orange reduction - 57 ml | Fresh cilantro - 10 gms | Walnut butter - 20 gms

For white onions:

White onions - 58 gms | Fresh basil puree - 18 gms | Sherry wine vinegar - 50 ml | Salt - 2 gms | Pepper - 1 gm

For poached carrots:

Orange juice - 40 ml | Carrot juice - 30 ml | Carrots - 20 gms | Baby radish - 18 gms | Salt - 2 gms | Pepper - 1 gm

Chef Manoj Padmanaban

Method:

● Using a sharp knife, slice the salmon into two-inch rectangle cubes. Marinate them using salt and pepper. Now, smoke the cubes with a smoking gun and cedar mulch.

● In a bowl, whisk rice flour, warm fish stock, and squid ink. Give them a nice whisk, till they reach a paste-like consistency. Then, steam for about five minutes, so that the paste starts to form a film. Cool down this sheet and wrap it around the fish.

● Now, prepare a purée by blending black garlic and salt into a fine paste and passing it through a sieve.

● And, to make the reduction, use grapefruit juice, fish stock, and season it with peri peri powder. Give it a nice mix and transfer it into a piping bag.

● To make your mousse, poach salmon trimmings and blend them with orange reduction and walnut butter.

● For sides, you can slice white onions and braise them with basil purée and Sherry wine vinegar, and season with salt and pepper. Now, in a different bowl, boil orange and carrot juice and poach tiny carrots and radishes in the same liquid.

● For plating, pipe the salmon cubes with the grapefruit mix and serve them with orange mousse, white onions, and poached carrots. Garnish with fresh greens and fennel blossoms.

