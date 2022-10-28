Magnolia Bakery makes its way Hyderabad and offers a range of decadent brownies, cupcakes, and cookies

Remember the bakery that made a 30-second cameo in the iconic Sex And The City? Well, you must have guessed by now, that we are writing about New York’s Magnolia Bakery, which became a global phenomenon when the character Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), was seen relishing a cupcake. Just a few days back, the outlet that is popular for its decadent and scrumptious cupcakes and cookies opened its doors in Hyderabad. We were invited for a special tasting and when we visited, we were thrilled as the space exudes the same New York vibe. Here is our first impression.

We began our session with their Confetti Banana Pudding — layers of custard and banana slices, topped with colourful confetti — which was not just fun to look at, but also offered a burst of flavours. Next up was the Double Fudge Brownie, gooey and soft, this one is a great pick if you love that extra chocolate in your desserts. But, if you wish to try something with no chocolate, then the Lemon Bar was also great on flavour and came with a filling of moist lemon curd, the bar had zesty notes.

Double Fudge Brownie

Next up we tried their trés leches options. While the regular option had classic flavours, it was the Coffee Trés Leches that were the highlight of the session. The sponge cake was light and airy and tantalised our taste buds with with a mild coffee decoction. While this cake was further immersed in coffee-flavoured milk, the dessert was well-balanced in flavour and we emptied the bowl in no time.

Coffee Trés Leches

The bakery also offers a variety of cupcakes including Pumpkin Spice, German Chocolate, and Red Velvet. But our favourite was the Pistachio Cupcake, where the moist and tiny-sized cake was topped with delicate pistachio cream frosting. We liked that the cream was not heavy and was topped with roasted pistachios, which gave it the right crunch. Finally, we sampled their Key Lime Cheesecake, a crowd favourite, we’ve been told. A thin graham cracker crust was layered with creamy lime cheesecake, and topped with luxurious whipped cream. This was refreshing for us and made it impossible to not eat the whole thing!

Key Lime Cheesecake

Rs 900 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com