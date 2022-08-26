Here are some tips to take care of your diamond jewellery

Diamonds need to be treasured and cared for to keep them sparkling

Diamonds can be as old as the earth itself and are one of the hardest gems on earth. However, they still need to be treasured and cared for to keep them sparkling. Here are some good tips and tricks to care for your diamond jewellery to keep it shining forever.

Protecting your diamond jewellery: Your diamond jewellery may become exposed to harsh chemicals or abrasive solutions. Whether it is a perfume, sunscreen, or hairspray, these chemicals can erode or dull metal settings. It is sometimes best to remove your jewellery or wear protective gloves while using these products.

Handling your diamond ring: When removing rings, you should always ensure to pick it up by its band, not by the stone or setting. This will help keep the diamond secure in its setting as well as prevent natural oils from your hands from building up around the stone.

Some tips to keep your diamond clean:

* For a simple way to clean your diamond ring at home, use hot soapy water and brush it gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush.

* Use a solution of one-part ammonia to six-part water and rinse well to renew the brightness.

* Shop-bought, non-abrasive jewellery cleaners are a good alternative to brushing. Make sure the cleaner is safe to use on your ring metal, as well as on the diamond itself. After cleaning, rub gently with a soft cloth to accentuate your diamond's shine.

* It is recommended that you take your diamond to an authorised jeweller for professional cleaning once every six months. The jeweller can also inspect your ring for any weakness or trauma, making sure that the diamond remains safe in its setting.

Storing your diamond jewellery

Due to their natural hardness, diamonds can damage other gemstones, metals, and even other diamonds. If you need to take your diamond jewellery off, it is always best to store it separately from your other jewellery. Where possible, always store your diamond jewellery correctly in its box. Alternatively, keeping your diamond jewellery in individual soft cloth pouches will also protect them from any harm. It is important to protect your jewellery box so that it can continue keeping your diamond safe. We recommend you to store your jewellery box in a dry, cool, and secure location.

Keeping your diamond jewellery safe

From the moment you receive it, your diamond holds a lifetime of memories to be made. Whilst nothing can replace the sentimental value of your diamond jewellery, you can protect its monetary value by insuring it against loss, theft, or damage. Many insurers offer specific insurance policies for jewellery, which offer many benefits over other types of coverage.