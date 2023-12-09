8 gifts to usher in the New Year

It’s that time of the year when we suddenly realise oh, the year is already come to a close! But soon enough we are filled with excitement for the New Year. And why not? New Year means new beginnings, fresh perspectives, renewed hope and a new you. It is also a time when you want to gift your loved ones something that will resonate will ‘newness’. If you are having trouble deciding what to gift your loved ones, fret not for we have got you covered with eight thoughtful gift ideas.

4in1 brush by MARS Cosmetics

4 In 1 Travel Brush by MARS Cosmetics

The MARS 4-in-1 Travel Brush is a thoughtful and practical choice for the New Year. This compact and versatile tool is sure to make the grooming routine of your loved ones more enjoyable and convenient. Its compact design makes it an essential companion for travel or everyday use, providing all the essential brushes in a single, space-saving tool for effortless beauty routines anytime, anywhere.

Price: ₹599

Available online.

Pendant by DishiS Designer Jewelry

Pendant by DishiS Designer Jewelry

The 925 Sterling Silver With Zirconia Reign Pendant by DishiS Designer Jewelry is ideal for New Year gifting due to its timeless elegance, quality craftsmanship, zirconia sparkle, versatile design, symbolic theme, thoughtful and luxurious nature, and celebratory material. This pendant is not just a piece of jewellery but a meaningful and beautiful expression of good wishes for the coming year.

Price: ₹2,573

Available online.

Body lotion by The Love Co.

Night Kiss Hand & Body Lotion By The Love Co.

This indulgent skincare essential encapsulates the promise of soft beginnings, luxurious self-care, and radiant well-being. As you select a gift for your loved ones, consider the Night Kiss lotion as a thoughtful gesture to accompany them on the journey of self-love and pampering in the coming year.

Price: ₹299

Available online.





Shirt by Gargee Designer’s

Shirts by Gargee Designer’s

The Tiffany Bloom Camp Shirt by Gargee Designer’s emerges as an ideal gift, combining contemporary flair with timeless elegance. The attention to detail in stitching and fabric choice ensures a durable and stylish addition to the wardrobe. This gift is a celebration of artistic expression, making it a unique and thoughtful addition to your loved one’s wardrobe.

Price: ₹5,000

Available online.

Perfume by French Essence

Charm Women Luxury Perfume By French Essence

Gifting the Charm Women Luxury Perfume - 30ml by French Essence is more than just giving a fragrance; it’s offering an experience of elegance, allure, and a fragrant journey into the new year. Elevate the senses with this exquisite blend of sophistication and charm, curated to leave a lasting impression.

Price: ₹179

Available online.

Eyebrow trimmer by Winston India

Winston India Eyebrow Trimmer

This trimmer combines precision, elegance, and practicality in grooming. A thoughtful present, it communicates a wish for your loved ones to step into the new year with confidence, style, and the convenience of efficient personal care. Give the gift of well-groomed elegance to your loved ones and see them indulge in self-care like never before.

Price: ₹1,867

Available online.

Recode Blush Palette

Blush Palette By Recode Studios

Powder Blush Palette by Recode Studios features a versatile array of colours suitable for various skin tones and makeup looks. Highly pigmented, the blush highlighter powder palette contains high-pigmentation, ultra-fine, ultra-smooth powder pigment, giving comfort and vividness. Gifting this palette communicates a desire for your loved ones to experiment with different shades, encouraging them to express their individual style in the New Year.

Price: ₹1,259

Available online.

Jeans by Mehar Apparels

Men’s Jeans by Mehar Apparels

The Blue Laser Print Straight Relaxed Fit Rhysley Men’s Jeans by Mehar Apparels combines style, comfort, and contemporary design to make it a thoughtful and fashion-forward choice. This gift not only reflects current fashion preferences but also offers the joy of incorporating a fresh and stylish element into the wardrobe for the New Year.

Price: ₹2,199

Available online.