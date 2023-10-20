Gargee Designer’s launches new edit Mystic Melange

Gargee Designer’s began its journey in 1980 in the vibrant city of Delhi and has since been committed to creating unique and high-quality fashion pieces. Its creative director, Ravi Gupta, who holds a BA in Design & Technology, started his professional career as an assistant designer at Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd. and later joined Gargee Designer’s to continue his father’s legacy. He has designed for well-known Bollywood superstars such as Siddharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others, and his creations have been worn by celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Abhay Deol, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Salim Merchant, Arbaz Khan, Jitendra Kumar, and Varun Sharma.

Mystic Melange is Back with Latest Collection

After their last collection Piuomo, the brand is back with Mystic Melange, their latest collection of shirts, where elegance meets mystery. The collection is a testament of fusion between style and artistry. Each shirt in this collection is more than just a piece of clothing; it’s a canvas for self-expression. “We drew inspiration from the desire to infuse confidence and creativity into every garment, inviting our customers to explore and embrace their unique style,” says Ravi, speaking to us about Mystic Melange. He adds, “The collection represents a departure from our previous lines while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality. In this edit, we have introduced a burst of creativity through intricate embroidery and nature-themed motifs, along with abstract embroidery patterns. These elements add an enigmatic and elegant dimension to our shirts, making them stand out as unique pieces of wearable art.”

The latest collection is a great example of sustainability as the shirts are made from leftover fabrics from their previous collections. “Our aim is not just to help reduce waste and conserve resources but also serve as a powerful tool for spreading awareness about sustainable fashion,” Ravi says.

The Mystic Melange collection is characterised by intricate embroidery and nature-themed motifs, which vividly bring the world of flora and fauna to life. Additionally, it features abstract embroidery patterns that add an element of mystery and sophistication. “Moreover, our colour palette is a carefully curated selection of shades, including vibrant colours like aqua, lavender, and ice blue, which inject a sense of freshness and vitality into the collection. These lively colours are complemented by neutral tones such as beige, ash grey, and brown, creating a harmonious and versatile range that caters to a variety of fashion preferences,” Ravi tells us.

The fabrics for this collection are meticulously chosen. These include silk, cotton, denim, cotton satin, and linen. The collection features impeccably tailored shirts that emphasise precision and craftsmanship, ensuring a refined look. For formal and semi-formal events, they offer classic button-down shirts known for their versatility and timeless appeal. Additionally, the collection caters to a more casual or travel-friendly wardrobe with mandarin collar shirts, which add a contemporary touch, and cuban collar shirts featuring unique collar designs. These casual options often come adorned with a variety of prints and embroidered patterns, offering a stylish and laid-back alternative for those seeking a distinctive look during leisurely or on-the-go moments.

Ravi Gupta

Price starts at Rs 4,500.

Available online.



