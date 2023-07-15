5 multivitamin gummies for hair and skin you should try

The fast paced lives that we lead leave us little or no time to take proper care of our health. But like they say, health is wealth, and while we can’t probably slow down beacuse of FOMO (yeah well, that’s real!), we can definitely pop in gummies to keep us fit and fine. Gummies are to this generation what milk was to the previous ones. They have gained popularity as a convenient and enjoyable way to supplement one’s diet. Multivitamin gummies play a crucial role in supporting overall health and well-being. By providing a convenient and enjoyable way to consume essential vitamins and minerals, they help bridge nutrient gaps and promote optimal functioning of the body.

Particularly valuable for individuals with dietary restrictions, picky eaters, or those with busy lifestyles, these gummies ensure you receive the necessary nutrients for vitality and proper bodily functions. All of us desire luscious locks and glowing skin that radiate good health. While a balanced diet and proper skincare routine play vital roles in achieving the same, sometimes our bodies need an extra boost of essential nutrients. And of course, gummies are here to help us! Not only are they convenient supplements, they are also tasty and provide a delicious way to support our hair and skin health.

We list out five must-try multivitamin gummies:

Oziva Hair Vitamins Gummies:

Oziva Hair Vitamins Gummies are formulated with a blend of biotin, vitamins A, C, D, and E, and other essential nutrients. OZiva Biotin Hair Multivitamin are flavourful gummies with a healthy blend of plant-based Biotin, Hair Vitamins, and Keratin-building Ayurvedic herbs that supports hair fall control, hair growth, and improved hair quality through repair of damaged hair, and are also easy-to-consume. These Biotin hair multivitamin gummies include Chicory Root, which contributes to their sweetness; it is an excellent source of fiber and acts as a pre-biotic for better digestion. The pectin in these Biotin hair gummies acts as a gelling agent and gives a clean, short bite.

Price: Rs 599

Price: Rs 599

Available: https://www.oziva.in/products/oziva-hair-multivitamin-gummies





Power Gummy Hair & Nail Vitamins:

Power Gummy Hair & Nail Vitamins are a fantastic addition to your daily routine, as they are carefully formulated with a blend of key nutrients that specifically target hair and nail health. Enriched with biotin, folic acid, vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as essential minerals, these gummies provide a comprehensive approach to support and enhance the growth and strength of your hair and nails. Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is renowned for its role in promoting hair and nail health. It helps strengthen the hair follicles, reducing brittleness and preventing breakage. Biotin also stimulates keratin production, the protein responsible for strong and healthy hair and nails.

Price: Rs 840

Price: Rs 840

GHC Hair, Skin & Nails Gummy:

GHC Hair, Skin & Nails Gummy is a carefully crafted formula designed to enhance the health and appearance of your hair, skin, and nails. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these gummies offer a comprehensive approach to promote overall beauty and well-being. One of the key ingredients in GHC Hair, Skin & Nails Gummy is biotin, which offers a lot of health benefits.

Price: Rs 499

Price: Rs 499

Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummies:

Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummies are specifically formulated to nourish and enhance the health of your hair, skin, and nails. With a blend of essential nutrients and collagen, these gummies provide comprehensive support for a radiant and youthful appearance. Biotin, a key ingredient in these gummies, contributes to the maintenance of vibrant and healthy-looking skin.

Price: Rs 1,999

Availaible: https://www.amazon.in/NatureS-Bounty-Optimal-Solutions-Strawberry/dp/B07BHTJ4B9

SugarBearHair Hair Vitamins:

SugarBearHair Hair Vitamins are a popular choice for individuals seeking to support the health and growth of their hair. These gummies contain a powerful combination of biotin, vitamins A, C, and E, along with a blend of minerals that are specifically chosen to nourish and strengthen your hair.

Price: Rs 2,099

Available: https://www.nykaa.com/sugarbearhair-hair-vitamins/p/877102

