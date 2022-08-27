The flavours of Portugal are one of its best-kept secrets 

There is no doubt that Portugal's cuisine is as rich and diverse as its landscape, which is a major consideration when choosing a travel destination. World-class chefs and many amazing restaurants can be found in the country with around 27 Michelin-star restaurants located there. The capital of the nation, Lisbon, is home to nine restaurants with Michelin stars, which says a lot about the flourishing local food industry.

One of Portugal's best-kept secrets is its food. Everybody's palate will find something to enjoy in Portuguese cuisine. Portuguese olive oil is also of high quality and is used in many dishes, including cod (for which there are allegedly 1,000 different recipes!)

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has designated the Mediterranean diet as a cultural heritage of humanity, and it is an integral aspect of Portuguese cuisine. It is based on plant-based foods, such as fresh and dried legumes (beans, chickpeas, broad beans, etc.), dried fruits, and nuts (walnuts, almonds, chestnuts, raisins, etc.), as well as olive oil as the primary source of fat.

Portugal also has a long history of wine. The entire nation produces wines of exceptional quality which are renowned around the world. The wines from the country have also won several awards and distinctions in numerous international contests. Additionally, wine is an excellent justification for exploring the local geology, history and culture. Portugal's wine trails provide some fantastic journeys to experience, a pleasure that has been cultivated over time. Whether it is port wine, Douro wine, or Madeira, each wine has its own unique flavour.

The sweets from Portugal are exquisite. The pastel de nata (custard tart), another staple of Portuguese cuisine, is a harmony of flavour, creaminess and crispiness. It goes well with coffee, which is typically espresso.

The strong culinary ties Portuguese cuisine has with Indian cuisine is one of its best features. Indian eateries are extensively scattered across the country and are virtually everywhere.

You will undoubtedly need to extend your trip to Portugal in order to sample the mouthwatering regional cuisine because there is so much to see and do there.