In an interview, Shanaya shares her secret behind healthy glowing skin

The celebrity beauty space is always buzzing. If one is not launching their own beauty brand, then they are probably tying up or signing with an existing brand. The former Miss Universe Lara Dutta has a line of vegan and cruelty-free products called Arias. Even Lisa Haydon’s skincare brand Naked comprises organic handmade products. Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty is another example of celebrities going all out to support vegan and cruelty-free beauty products and ditching chemical-based products. The latest celebrity to get onto the organic beauty wagon is actor Shanaya Kapoor. Talking about her association with Naturali, a natural-ingredient based skincare brand under RP Sanjeev Goenka Group, she says, “The product range includes everything from a pollution defence face wash to face creams. I am exhilarated to be a part of Naturali family. I feel that the vibe complements my playful personality and I am sure, just like me, a lot of young women are going to instantly connect with it. What resonated with me the most was the fresh take the brand offers on nature-based skincare, the exciting ingredients coupled with the free-from-harmful chemicals promise. As someone who’s had to deal with her fair share of skin problems, like pimples, while growing up, I am certain this range is going to be very useful.”



Going natural

The star, indeed, has gained quite a following on Instagram for her quirky looks. Sharing an insight into her skincare routine and the secret behind her flawless skin, Shanaya says, “Keeping my skin hydrated and fresh is most important for me as I prefer to have no makeup on during non-shoot days. So, I begin by using purifying face wash which not only cleanses my skin thoroughly but also gets rid of pimple-causing bacteria from the first use without drying my skin. Next, I use moisturising cream for that healthy, natural glow. Top this up with a sunscreen with SPF 30 and you are good to go! I also love using face tools like gua sha stones, jade rollers, and LED face masks for that extra care.”



Keeping it real

When asked about her growing popularity even before her debut movie has hit the screens, the youngster says that she is humbled by all the love she has received. “It feels great to find a support system in my followers who are always cheering me on. I try keeping it real and do things that truly make me happy. I love being in front of the camera,” concludes Shanaya, who is also the face of Label Ritu Kumar, MISFIT by boAt and jewellery brand Hazoorilal Jewellers by Sandeep Narang.



Rs70 upwards.

Available online.