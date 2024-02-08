2024 Yamaha FZ-X gets new chrome colourway

The 2024 Yamaha FZ-X is now available in this Chrome colour option

India Yamaha Motor has launched the new Chrome colour option of the FZ-X commuter bike at INR 1,39,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) recently.

The other colour options the motorcycle is offered are Matte Copper, Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan. Apart from the addition of the new paint option, no other updates have been rolled out for the FZ-X.

So, the motorcycle continues to come with an LED headlight, tail lamp, and DRL, as well as smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth through the Y-Connect App. Power comes from a 149cc motor that is tuned to produce 12.4 PS at 7,250 RPM and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 RPM.

Yamaha has also equipped the bike with an LCD cluster, Traction Control System (TCS), and single-channel ABS in the front (the rear has a disc brake as well, but does not come with ABS assist) for that extra bit of safety.