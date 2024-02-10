A brush with an art market

Adorned with vibrant paintings, intricate illustrations, and an array of unique products that beckon the stories of craftsmanship, the doors of Art Kin Centre, Alwarpet, are no less than a realm where creativity knows no boundaries Transforming to a living canvas where every corner has a tale to tell, the second edition of Art Market steps to exhibit the prosperity that the creative livelihood can offer.

AKC’s Art Market strives to be a unique platform for artists, artisans, crafters, bakers, homegrown brands, and more, showcasing new and experimental works or products. While calling it a symposium promoting creative careers, Anahata Sundarmurthy, who founded the art space with Shruthe Raammohan, says, “The centre aims to foster a symbiotic relationship between artiste, art spaces, and society where art is seen as part of everyday life. It provides a platform for artists who are talented but not commercially viable or easily marketable.”

Presenting a testament to the limitless possibilities within artistic expression, the three-day exhibition that began on Friday uniquely contributes to the vibrant tapestry of creativity including the surrealist original prints by Sujatha Narayanan, evocative original landscape and abstract paintings by Bala Somasundaram, original illustrations, prints and artworks in the Madhubani folk painting style by Prasannavika. Collaborating with Art Kin Centre for the first time, Sujatha, artist-curator of The Unicorn Circle, says, “The space thrives in bringing different artists and artworks under the same roof, allowing people to experience a diverse range of art in an accessible way.”



Also Read: Tarsh Thekaekara speaks about the 100 Lantana elephants that have been placed around the city



Exploring boundless horizons

The Art Market, venturing beyond the canvas and paintbrush, extends into a diverse realm of artistic expression. Among the featured artisans and brands are Kraft Faktor — handmade organic soaps and home products, Rakshaa Gemstones — precious stones and healing accessories, Luxe Parfums — long-lasting oil-based original fragrances, Novavii Beauty — a homegrown responsible beauty and skincare brand and VivaDesigns offering customisable designs for all office stationery.

Primarily based on Madhubani art, Prasannavika’s artworks are an ancient Indian folk art form that empowered women’s artistic style during the 1960s. The art depicts everyday rural surroundings with subjects like birds, animals, and trees. “Being a banking professional myself, I feel art adds joy, excitement, and vibrancy to mundane life,” shares Prasanna.

For Neha, founder of Novavii Beauty, art is all about self-expression and beauty. By associating a locally made skincare brand with art, she redefines beauty standards. Safe for sensitive skin and allegories, they offer toxin-free makeup. “We primarily focus on creating a real representation of beauty in general,” says Neha.

Offering a range of organic soaps and products, The Kraft Factor, blends the essence of rose-lavender, musk-spice, and jasmine-oudh, to enhance experiences and reach people in a more utilitarian way. The brand has multiple product ranges like candles (Ceremo), soaps (Soaplo), and art prints (House of

Artistry).



Also Read: G Memorial's latest exhibition celebrates works of contemporary women painters of Kerala

Deepa Sam, founder of The Kraft Faktor, delving into the creative process of the products, shares, “The products are made slowly by hand, providing a uniqueness to each piece, with a human touch.”

Currently hosting the Art Market until Sunday, the upcoming events of Art Kin Centre, include Indie concerts and chamber gatherings for classical arts and collaborations with architects and designers to integrate art into spaces.

The Art Market is on till February 11, 11 am to 9 pm.