New Delhi, April 29 (IANSlife): While the world is self-isolating, musicians are here to ensure that the entertainment doesn't stop!

This year, #SOCIALIndoors is all set to flood your feed with a dedication to #InternationalJazzDay which is annually celebrated on the last day of April.

Catch a string of jazz artists from Rhythm Shaw to Adil Manuel on 30th April, 7 pm onwards live on SocialOffline's Facebook and Instagram pages @socialoffline.



Rahul Wadhwani 7 - 7.30 pm

Based out of Mumbai, Rahul Wadhwani is a promising Jazz pianist, arranger and a composer.



Ryan Sadri 7.30 - 8 pm

Ryan Sadri is a Mumbai based Musician and his weapon of choice is his Saxophone. He also spins the decks to pair with his instrument to create.



Jarryd Rodrigues 8 - 8.30 pm

Based out of Mumbai, Jarryd Rodrigues is a saxophonist and is known for his incredible sense of interplay and creating extemporary trendsetting music.



Samantha Noella 8.30 - 9 pm

With over 25 years of experience under her belt, Noella is a popular jazz and blues vocalist who has collaborated with the likes of Ranjit Barot and Dana Gillespie.



Rhythm Shaw 9 - 9.30 pm

Rhythm is an exceptional guitarist, musician, composer and producer.



Adil Manuel 9.30 pm - close

An award-winning guitarist and composer, Adil has been performing for over 20 years. He has a unique style, blending various influences and genres. He started out with rock/pop bands and later branched off to studio work playing with eminent artists like Mohit Chauhan, Shubha Mudgal, Indian Ocean, Silk Route amongst others. Newer collaborations with Vishal Dadlani, Clinton Cerejo, Uday Benegal, Kailash Kher and Siddharth Basrur.



Find the Facebook and Instagram links for @socialoffline and follow the hashtag #SOCIALIndoors!