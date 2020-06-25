Mumbai, June 25 (IANS): Sunburn Home Festival, the virtual edition of the popular EDM gala, will be held in July this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Artistes like Vini Vici, MATTN, Bassjackers, Teri Miko, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Sartek, ANKYTRIXX, Arsh, Bullzeye and SEQU3L will perform at the two-day music festival, scheduled to take place on July 11 and 12.



The virtual music festival will include over 12 hours of foot-tapping music and interactive dialogues between artistes and fans.



According to the organisers, the highlight of the event is the incorporation of Extended Reality Technology (XR).



"We have a fantastic production and visual experience planned along with a power-packed lineup of leading international and Indian artistes."

"We are thrilled to introduce state-of-the-art XR technology for the first time in India and this will definitely be a gamechanger in the events domain."

"Not only that, this will be the first in a series of monthly online festivals, and I can confidently say that this is the next stage of home entertainment," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said.



Tickets for the two-day event are priced at INR 99 for a single-day pass and INR 149 for a two-day pass.