SM Entertainment issues statement on Lucas’ departure from K-pop group NCT 

SM Entertainment released an official statement on May 10 announcing musician Lucas’ departure from the K-pop group NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV after extended discussions between the artist and the agency. However, the artiste will continue his solo activities. WayV is a Chinese boy band that is the fourth sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. They are managed by SM Entertainment's Chinese sub-label, Label V.

The statement released by SM Entertainment read, “We notify you regarding the future activities of our artist Lucas. As a result of a serious discussion between Lucas and the agency, it has been decided that Lucas will leave NCT and WayV, and instead pursue solo activities. The decision was reached based on the belief that it was the best option to respect the other members and the fans, and thus, we ask for the understanding of all fans who have supported Lucas as a member of NCT and WayV. From now on, Lucas will promote actively through various individual pursuits. We would like to deliver our thanks to the fans for their endless love toward our artists and ask that you continue to show your attention and support. ”

The artiste also posted a heartfelt statement regarding his departure from SM Entertainment, apologising to the members and thanking them for all the memories he’s shared with them for the past 8 years.

In the statement he shared, Lucas talks about becoming a better person and compensating his fans through improved performances, “It took me considerable time to reach this decision and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all. Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for me and to pursue individual endeavours. I believe the best way to repay fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an ever better Lucas.”

He also thanked all his fans, saying, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and everyone who has continually supported me”.