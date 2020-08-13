Mumbai (IANS): Priyanka Chopra Jonas has congratulated US Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on becoming the first person of Indian descent to achieve that honour.



Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a picture of Harris in a purple suit, waving her hand.



"This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major US party's presidential ticket. #representationmatters? PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!" Priyanka wrote alongside the image.



Harris is born in the US to immigrants, cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan from India and economics professor Donald Harris from Jamaica.