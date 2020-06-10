Thiruvananthapuram (IANS): Southern star Tovino Thomas has been blessed with his second child, a son, whom he has named Tahaan.



Tovino shared a monochrome photograph of himself along with his daughter and his newborn son on Instagram.



The actor shared that he would lovingly call his son 'Haan'.



"Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino'. And we'll call him ‘Haan'. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!" he captioned the adorable image.



Tovino had announced the arrival of his second child on Sunday on the photo-sharing website.



The actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. The two had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Izza Tovino, in 2016.