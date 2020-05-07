Actress Melissa Rauch, popular for her role as Bernadette Rostenkowski in hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory, welcomed her second child a couple of days ago.

But unlike the birth of her first child, this time around, she had to go through the entire birthing experience alone and that too, during the global pandemic.

On Monday, Melissa, 39, announced the birth of her baby boy named Brooks - her second child with husband, Winston Rauch.

According to reports, her labour was closer to a Big Bang Theory moment than an ordinary one, as the actress revealed she had to FaceTime her husband during her labour, while he stayed home with their 2-year-old daughter, Sadie.

Her husband thus watched the birth of their son through FaceTime as he couldn't come to the hospital, web reports said.

In her post announcing the birth, Melissa thanked the "the front line heroes" who helped bring her son Brooks into the world during the ongoing pandemic.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she said, describing her "surreal" experience.

"Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or 'Pandemamamas' - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters... So to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I'm sending you so much love," she added.

Melissa and Winston, 41, also share three-year-old daughter, Sadie.