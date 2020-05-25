New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend Eid wishes to their fans during the lockdown.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi posted a picture of her scrumptious sheer kurma and expressed gratitude on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak. This Eid is unlike any other .. My heart is full of gratitude for everything I am blessed to have (including this sheer korma) .. and full of prayers for everyone out there. Jaldi milenge doston... tab tak aap mere banaye sheer kormein ki photo ko ''like' ki jiye," she wrote in the caption.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture of herself which had 'Eid Mubarak' written over it to extend her warm greetings to all her fans.

"#EidMubarak Have a beautiful blessed day :) Stay home and be safe," she wrote in the caption.

Film director Farah Khan, on the other hand, wished everyone with a heartwarming picture of her triplets hugging each other and wrote, "EID MUBARAK till we can hug one another again... make do with this picture."

Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan also posted a picture of the crescent moon and wrote, "Eid Mubarak beautiful people."

"Eid Mubarak to all! Here's hoping for peace, happiness and unforgettable memories with your family. #EidMubarak," tweeted Parineeti Chopra.

Actor Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, " Wishing everyone a joyful Eid! May this one be filled with lots of love and blessings."

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut's team also extended Eid greetings on her behalf on Twitter and wrote, "May this #Eid bring happiness, peace, good health and prosperity. #EidMubarak"

"Even though this year it'll be celebrated on a low scale staying safe at home, let's be grateful to God for all our loved ones whom we're celebrating it with & pray for the ones who are away from home," Kangana's Eid greetings further read.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone who celebrates. May the Candle of hope, health, peace, prosperity and happiness shine the brightest in your lives. Stay safe and healthy," tweeted Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.