Mumbai (IANS): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his grooming brand FRSH, and said that he realises the need of the hour is to manufacture sanitisers over deodorants.



Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a video he said: "Ek brand launch kya hai haali main FRSH... Behetareen hai.. Pahele hum deodorants start Karne wale the... Lekin need of the hour yeh hai sanitisers start Karna. such dino ke baad (First we thought of bringing out deodorants, but the need of the hour is sanitisers)."



He captioned the video: "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha Toh try karo! @FrshGroomingko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."



According to info on the brand's website, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser costs INR 50 and a 500 ml bottle of sanitiser costs INR 250. A combo pack of 10 bottled consisting of 100 ml costs INR 400.