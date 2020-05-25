Mumbai (IANS): As veteran actor Kiran Kumar reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, actress Kashmera Shah said she hopes he gets well soon.



According to reports, Kiran got a medical check-up earlier this month. His test result came out positive. He is asymptomatic and is home-quarantined now.



Kashmera took to Instagram to post a photo of the two and prayed for his speedy recovery.



"Get well soon sir. One of the finest gentlemen I have worked with ever. You graced my film and I am so proud that you worked in my first film. Would love to work with you soon. Waiting love #KiranKumar sir," she captioned the photo in which the actors are seen sitting next to each other and laughing.



The two had worked together in the film Marne Bhi Do Yaaron.