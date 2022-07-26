Aparshakti moves out of comic roles and plays a Kashmiri terrorist in the upcoming movie

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to play the role of a Kashmiri terrorist in his upcoming film Dhoka Round D Corner which is an upcoming Hindi movie scheduled to be released on 23 September 2022, thereby departing from his comic roles. The film explores different facets of human relationships but follows a rather gritty and darker central theme.

Talking about the film, Aparshakti told the media sources that: "With 'Dhoka', I am attempting a very different genre for the very first time. I was trying to do something apart from comedy for a while now but only Kookie Gulati and Bhushan Kumar showed that confidence in me. It explores a different take on human relationships intertwined because of personality complexes, captured with an overall theme which is slightly grungy and grey (sic)."

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana takes a break, enjoys vacation in London with wife Aakriti

Shedding light on his part in the film, the actor added, "I play a Kashmiri terrorist in the film. I have tried to show a different side of myself as a performer and I hope that the audience accepts me in this new version of mine on the big screen! Really excited for this one (sic)."

Aparshakti further mentioned: "I hired and worked extensively to learn Kashmiri language for my character. Also had to drop down a little weight to achieve a more lean look as the character demanded that and had to shorten my hair for the look (sic)."

Khurana’s debut film Dangal (2016) emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and earned him several recognitions since then. He subsequently played comic roles in Badrinath Ke Dulhaniya (2017), Stree (2018), Lukka Chuppi (2019), Hum Do Humare Do (2021) and in 2021, he acted in Helmet, his first film as a solo lead.

Dhoka Round D Corner also stars R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar, and is set to release theatrically on September 23, 2022.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan gifted India’s first McLaren GT sports car worth Rs 3.73 crore for success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2