Veteran Telugu actor Krishna hospitalised in Hyderabad after cardiac arrest; in critical condition 

According to sources, veteran Tollywood actor Krishna was hospitalised today after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad told media sources that his condition was critical but somewhat stable. They added that the next 24 hours will be critical for the actor. “The cardiologists immediately performed CPR and in 20 minutes he was brought out of the cardiac arrest,” the hospital's Managing Director Guru N. Reddy told sources.

Krishna, who is also the father of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit and is on a ventilator, said media sources. Krishna was taken to the hospital in Gachibowli, at around 2 am in an unconscious state. A team of doctors including cardiologists and critical care specialists are keeping a close watch on his condition.

Reports said that the doctors made it clear that they can't say anything about the outcome for the next 24 hours or 48 hours. All close family members of the veteran actor have rushed to the hospital. Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year.

The actor was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. In January, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu. As the word spread about Krishna's hospitalisation, messages poured in from all over for his speedy recovery.

In a career spanning five decades, Krishna acted in more than 350 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.