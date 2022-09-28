Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, passes away at the age of 70

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, passed away on Wednesday morning (4 am) after a prolonged illness at the age of 70. According to sources, Indira who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in Hyderabad since last week, breathed her last at her home.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam,” said a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

Indira is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu actor Krishna, her son Mahesh Babu, and her three daughters. Her death is the second tragedy to strike the Ghattamaneni family this year. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away earlier this year. Family sources stated that the funeral for Indira will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

After the news broke out tributes and condolence began pouring for the family over social media, with many fans expressing grief for the family. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to condole Mahesh Babu and Krishna. He took to his Twitter handle to share a message in Telugu. “The news that Mrs Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members (sic),” the tweet read.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ , సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Reports added that many celebrities from the Telugu film industry are visiting the Ghattamaneni family home to pay their respects to the deceased matriarch.