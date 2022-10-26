Vicky Kaushal celebrates Diwali with  Katrina kaif, calls her “Ghar ki Lakshmi”

Vicky received many comments from the fans and his industry friends on the post

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his first Diwali with his wife Katrina Kaif this year. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with Katrina. In the picture, the two can be seen with their back facing the camera as they pull off ethnic wear with panache. But what made everyone go 'awww' was Vicky's cute caption for her.

Captioning the picture, the actor wrote, “Ghar ki Lakshmi ke saath Lakshmi pooja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humaari taraf se shubh Diwali (Done with the customary Lakshmi Pooja with the Lakshmi of our house. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali).”

After he uploaded the picture, Vicky received many comments from fans and his industry friends. While both Nimrat Kaur and casting director Mukesh Chhabra put up heart emojis under the picture, fans flooded the post with their comments, with many of them calling Vicky “perfect husband material.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. The film, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Katrina will next be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. She will also feature in the third instalment of the Tiger series with Salman Khan and the upcoming film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky recently wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming biopic film, Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal and legendary war hero Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in an array of upcoming films including Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled and The Great Indian Family.