​​Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Fallon recall their unsuccessful audition for ‘The Holiday’

Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon went down memory lane and remembered the time they auditioned for Nancy Meyers' The Holiday.

According to reports, things didn't go well for Downey Jr. and Fallon as they recalled on The Howard Stern Show how bad they fumbled their audition for the romantic comedy.

"We both got called in just as seat-fillers and we saw each other," Downey Jr said.

"Jack Black is getting his part and Jude Law is definitely getting my part, but (Meyers) needed someone to read with the gals, and we’re sitting there going, 'It's about to happen for us.'"

Also read: Nick Jonas 'celebrates' Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday with a sun-kissed yatch photo

Fallon added: "I was in a hotel room with Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, and we read this script… I said, 'If Jack Black says no to this movie, I'm so in. I’ll do it for half his price."

Downey Jr. noted that Kate Winslet did not have good notes on his attempt at a British accent with the Titanic star calling it "the worst I've ever heard."



"I was like, 'I'll check out now but I'm taking the gummy bears from the minibar," the Iron Man actor added.

Fallon recalled sitting across from Downey Jr. and saying: "This is the best actor I've ever sat across (from) and did a scene with in my entire life." The late-night show host added: "It was mind-blowing for me, and I quit the business … that was the last time I ever auditioned for a role."

The Holiday was released in 2006 and starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Also read: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after two years of marriage