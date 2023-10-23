Kubbra Sait’s Maldives vacation in a nutshell: ‘Food, meditation, yoga & seaplane’

Best known for her performance as ‘Kukoo’ in the series ‘Sacred Games’, actress Kubbra Sait has shared a sneak peek into her Maldives vacation, and revealed what all she did during her serene getaway.

Kubbra is an ardent social media user, and enjoys a fan following of 565K followers on Instagram.

On Monday, The actress shared a string of photos and videos from her Maldives holidays.

In the picture Kubbra can be seen wearing a brown body con, and oversized blue framed sunglasses.

Another picture shows her in a white breezy dress, with a glass of wine in her hand. She is pouting for the lens. There is also a glimpse of her wearing a brown co-ord set and posing with a seaplane.

There are videos of whales, food, and sunsets. The last picture shows the actress in a tie-up multi-coloured dress, while she poses against the picturesque backdrop of the sea.

Kubbra captioned the post as: “Last week #Maldives in photos and videos.. why? Because I never intended to make a #Reel out of it. Yup... too bored but what a feckin trip!!!!”

“Ate decent food.. Jumped into the ocean and swam with a whale shark - it's different that the scene captured by the drone makes it look like we were in "Shambu Water Park". Swam in sea, pool, sea, pool, sea - indoor pool, outdoor sea… Meditated… Watched Manta Rays dance… Had a fun getaway,” she said.

The post further read: “Flew in a seaplane #(yeh sab kuch zyaada ho raha hai aaj kal... I am not complaining). Did sexy bikini bod mein yoga… Carried back home the sexiest tan”.

Kubbra concluded by saying, “Basically now I'm back home... I did yoga this morning... life is good... we are on track... how is your THIS week lookers? #BigLove #Love #Holiday #Break #Vacation #Sea #Ocean #Sharks #Swimming #Bikini #Happy #Happiness #Joy #Diving."

Actor Sumeet Vyas commented on the post and wrote: “The last picture, the camera shook, I think she let out a fart.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in the series ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’. Directed by Suparn Verma and featuring Kajol in the lead role, the series is centred on a housewife who, after 10 years, returns to work at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

It stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

She next has ‘Shehar Lakhot’ in the pipeline.