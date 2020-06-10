Mumbai (IANS): Riding high on the success of her debut digital production Paatal Lok, actress Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her next production, a supernatural thriller, Bulbbul.



The first look of the movie is whimsical, fantastical and intriguing.



In the short video clip, the silhouette of a girl with long hair is seen prancing over trees with a glimmer of the moon shining bright in the backdrop, and soft yet haunting music playing in the background.



"Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue," Anushka tweeted while sharing the teaser.



Anushka has produced Bulbbul with her brother Karnesh, and the film will release on Netflix on June 24.



According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, Bulbbul is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal.



"The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her (Bulbbul's) world," it read further.



Directed by longtime lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.