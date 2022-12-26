Cirkus Box Office: Ranveer Singh-starrer scores low despite Christmas weekend

Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, has performed poorly at the box office. The comedy-drama, where Ranveer plays a dual role, was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. Despite the Christmas weekend, the film failed to perform well at the box office and could not even garner positive reviews from the critics. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Cirkus collected ₹ 20.85 crores over the weekend.

His tweet reads, "#Cirkus continues to struggle… Is unable to take advantage of the big #Christmas weekend… 2022 ends with a huge disappointment… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+. Total: ₹ 20.85 cr. #India biz." On the opening day, Cirkus collected ₹6.50 crore.

Also Read: ‘When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry,’ says Ranveer Singh

The comedy film is based on William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors. It stars Ranveer and Varun Sharma in dual roles with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez playing the 83 actor's love interests.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone channel Ken and Barbie energy at Current Laga Re song launch

Jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and T-Series, the film's star cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever and Siddhartha Jadhav in supporting roles. It also features a cameo by Ranveer's wifey and actress, Deepika Padukone, in the peppy dance number Current Laga Re.