Farhan Akhtar celebrates 15 years of ‘Rock On!!’ as he takes a walk down memory lane

Bollywood’s multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar is celebrating 15 years of his film Rock On!! which marked his acting debut. The film, which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor, starred Rock On Cast Farhan as the lead singer of the fictional band Magik along with Arjun Rampal on lead guitar, Purab Kohli on drums thrashing the cymbals and Luke Kenny on keyboard.

As the film Rock On 15 years of its release on Tuesday, Farhan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a post on his social media to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the film.

Also read: SRK’s Jawan trailer to be shown at Burj Khalifa; actor to attend the launch and meet fans

Farhan shared his sentiments with fans, expressing the significance of this milestone in his career. Taking to social media, he wrote “15 years since Magik was created. Thank you to the fans who’ve kept it alive. Rock On!!”

15 years Back Rock On Released Date 29 sept 2008

Rock On!!, which was released in 29 sept 2008, has become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood and the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. The film was particularly praised for its music which topped the charts and made the larger audience friendly with the genre of soft rock.

Rock On Story Creates History

The film follows the journey of a band that falls apart and 10 years down the line comes together as they get mature with regards to life and relationships. In the film, Farhan played the character of Aditya Shroff, a vocalist turned investment banker, who returns to music after he sees losing his wife. In the process, their band Magik re-integrates with all its members putting aside their differences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for Don 3 and Jee Le Zara.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra to star in ‘Section 108’