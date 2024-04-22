Ranveer calls Deepika ‘sherni’!

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, in the upcoming film Singham Again, shared a picture of his wife Deepika Padukone in her character as cop Shakti Shetty.

On Monday, Ranveer posted the picture of Deepika in her character’s attire on the stories section of his Instagram.

In the image, the actress could be seen wearing a cop uniform while striking the signature Singham pose. Alongside the picture, Ranveer wrote: “Sherni,” and attached a lioness emoji.