FIFA Golden Boot race heats up as Mbappé, Haaland score in Round of 32

Tuesday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 draws saw both France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland on the scoresheet in their respective fixtures.

The Norwegian scored the late winner in their match against Ivory Coast to book a spot in the Round of 16 while Mbappé scored two goals against Sweden in a comfortable victory. The two football stars are definitely making the Golden Boot race very exciting!

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland deliver in the World Cup yet again

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race is one of the most exciting and intense the tournament has ever seen. With a brace, Kylian Mbappé is now leading the race with 6 goals (from 4 matches), along with the legendary Lionel Messi who scored the same number in one less game.