Maison Valentino to launch in India in partenership with Reliance Brands Limited

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture, according to sources. Under the partnership, Valentino will open its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai.

On the partnership, MD of Reliance Brands Limited, Darshan Mehta was quoted as saying, “Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture (sic).”

Also read: Givenchy, Balenciaga, Valentino and others make slides a summer essential

According to sources, the first store is due to open by the end of summer 2022, with the Mumbai store to follow in the coming months. The stores will stock a complete range of womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.

CEO of Maison Valentino, Jacopo Venturini also spoke to media sources about the collaboration. “We are pleased to join forces with India's leader in luxury retail, RBL, and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino's global strategy, As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our Couture values - obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity - that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward to bringing Valentino's renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey mindset to India (sic),” he said, according to reports.

Also read: Reliance Brands Limited buys 40 per cent stake in Manish Malhotra's eponymous label

Sources state that in Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women's collections and an edited selection of men's accessories. On the other hand, the Mumbai flagship will feature the whole Valentino universe: a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances. The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 boutiques directly operated by Valentino.