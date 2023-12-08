Nikasha Goa’s first Spring Summer collection is an ode to romanticism 

Nikasha Tawadey Khemka made her debut in the Indian fashion industry in 2006 with her eponymous label Nikasha — a luxurious blend of ethnic inspirations derived from different cultures and modern elements to give a spin to the ordinary. Her collections aspire to reflect a modern take of the designer’s perspective on her eternal inspiration of India. She continues to express her love for purity and

simplicity that translates into a beautiful feminine form.

Nikasha has carved a niche in Indian and international high fashion over the years by offering contemporary, luxurious prêt and demi-couture with a distinct house signature and an inherent Indianness that celebrates handcrafted traditions. Resort, evening and bridal styles are the specialties of the house, made with quality natural fabrics, intricate embroideries, and thoughtful detailing.

Drawing inspiration from the serene beauty of tropical landscapes, Nikasha’s brand new resort label Nikasha Goa’s first Spring Summer 2024 collection embodies the vibrant colours, luscious fabrics and relaxed elegance of a dreamy vacation. The collection showcases a rare blend of sustainable material and exquisite craftsmanship. This includes vintage hand-drawn prints, unique embroideries and signature silhouettes and details, as each piece is meticulously handcrafted, reflecting the label’s commitment to both style and sustainability.

“My early childhood was spent in Madras. This collection is my tribute to the landscape of coastal Iiving and its romanticism. It’s actually a perennial theme in my collections,” says Nikasha, adding, “It is more true to me than being commercially driven.”

Talking about the motifs or designs that are specific to this collection, Nikasha says that she has used the banana tree motifs which are symbolic of the tropics.

In sync with the theme, the colour palette used in this edit is cream, off-white, lime green and yellow. “We are also adding more colours like baby pink, sea green in this collection,” she shares.

The silhouettes one can look forward to include maxi dresses and raglan sleeves blouses, which “are a dream,” insists the designer.

Nikasha is already working on her next edit, which is “a sari spin”. We can’t wait to know more.

Price range: Rs 5,000 to Rs 19,000

On till December 12,

10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

At The Amethyst Room, RA Puram.

Also available online.



