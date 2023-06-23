Taroob's bandhgalas are for all occasions

A Nehru jacket or bandhgala is a timeless, stylish wardrobe staple that has been around for generations, and is a globally recognised garment. Also called bandi, they are especially popular among the Indians as this garment was donned and named after the former and first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Also adding to its popularity now is the current Prime Minister after who Nehru jackets have also come to be known as Modi vests.

Nehru jackets are the go-to formal wear that are versatile and can be worn to a wedding, a small gathering or even a business meeting. Brand Taroob, that represents Indian handcrafted luxury in modern

aesthetics, has launched their new line of Nehru jackets. Co-founder of Taroob, Sanchit Anand tells us that the collection is inspired by the Kashmiri art of Sozni (a popular needle point embroidery technique) and Kalamkari which dates back to the Pichwai Art inspired by Krishna’s Raasleela and the Mughal Dynasty. “Patronising Indian art in modern silhouettes was the idea behind this new collection. It offers wide selection of ethnic and festive embroidered kurtas and bandhgalas which were missing in our previous collections,” he says.

Taroob’s goal is to revive forgotten Indian arts and sell these stories in handcrafted ensembles for men. Sanchit adds, “Kalamkari prints and Paisley motifs have been significant USPs of our collections so far.”

Sanchit also lets us in on the colour palette for the Nehru jackets. “They include a lot of pastels ranging from cloud blue, dusty pink, sage green, lavender, and classic ivory. We have also tried to incorporate a small collection from our jewel colour palette with emerald green, bright blue and purples,” he tells us, while the fabrics used are cashmere, wool, and silk.

He informs us that Taroob was born out of an idea to cater to global market of shawls, capes, blazers, and ethnic wear. And along with other co-founders Neeraj and Shubha, they have started work on their next edit — Spring ’24. “Our inspiration and mood board is inspired by Indian art along with Rajasthani Blue Pottery and Bengal’s rich Kantha tradition.”

Rs 9,500 to Rs 35,000.

Available online.



