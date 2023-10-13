Ekla Cholo Re brings Tagore’s lines on sari’s pallu!

There is nothing more sensual or elegant than a sari. Agreed? ForSarees, a passion project by Mumbai-based designer Ritu Oberoi was started because of her love for saris and the Indian crafts. And thank God people like Ritu exist! To continuously keep bringing us new designs and new prints all wrapped up in nine yards of wonder.

While growing up, Ritu was inclined towards the cottage and handloom industry, and on realising the void in accessibility to authentic handloom, it pushed her to begin this journey. And what a journey it has been! From Vidya Balan, a self-confessed sari enthusiast, to actors like Bidita Bag, Jesmin Roy, and Sonali Kulkarni — they have all adorned saris created by Ritu, with love.

According to Ritu, her brand is an ode to Indian artisans who have been carrying the legacy of traditionally crafted and handwoven saris and home décor products for ages. Founded in 2018, ForSarees aims at bridging the gap between rural skills and city markets.

The brand has now dropped its latest collection Ekla Chalo Re, that thoughtfully incorporates the timeless lines from the Bengali patriotic song Jodi tor dak shune keu na ase tobe ekla cholo re onto the pallu borders of each sari, conveying the powerful message of self-reliance and independence. The saris are made using the Dabu block printing technique with natural dyes. The most captivating feature of these saris is the intricate Ekla chalo re text, painstakingly created using the jamdani technique. This labour-intensive process required nearly 20 days to craft a single sari. This festive season, Ritu has introduced a fresh set of designs, including a playful take on polka dots. “Ekla Chalo Re pays homage to Rabindranath Tagore, focusing on appealing to young women. This collection is timeless and will remain fashionable for years to come. It aims to commemorate Tagore’s wisdom and women’s enduring strength while honouring the artisans behind this craft,” says Ritu, adding, “The colour combination is bolder, the design is less cluttered, and we’ve added a contrasting blouse to enhance the overall look.”

To add a festive flavour, they have utilised indigo shades and maroon and worked with soft cotton fabric.

Prices start at Rs 3,650.

Available online.



