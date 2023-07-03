Pearl trend is back and how!

Icons like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe immortalised pearls both on and off-screen. Closer home, Maharani Gayatri Devi’s draping of chiffon saris along with her pearl jewellery creating a dreamy, romantic look is still evergreen. Always elegantly dressed with matching double strand pearl necklaces was her trademark style. And the style has continued to hold up for celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon and everyday people alike.

Pearls are seeing a particularly strong resurgence as one of spring 2023’s jewellery trends.

Ishu Datwani, founder of Anmol Jewellers, speaks to Indulge about why classy women never get tired of wearing pearls.

Deepika Padukone in a statement pearl necklace from Anmol Jewellers

Pearls are seeing a particularly strong resurgence as one of spring 2023’s jewellery trends. What do you think the reason is?

Pearls are timeless and classic in nature, so that could possibly be one of the reasons that make them appealing. Additionally, pearls have a natural elegance and beauty that can enhance any outfit, making them a popular choice for fashion enthusiasts these days.

Who are some of the celebrities spotted wearing it recently?

Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and most lately, Deepika Padukone, adorned our gold and pearl studs beautifully.

What makes pearls so versatile?

Pearls are highly versatile due to their neutral colour and understated elegance. They can be easily incorporated into various styles and outfits, whether it’s a formal event, a casual outing, or even a professional look.

Tell us a few basic pointers to remember when shopping for pearls?

Only buy pearls from authentic or reputed jewellers because there are various qualities starting from Fresh Water China Pearls, Cultured Pearls, South Sea Pearls, Real Venezuela or Basra Pearls. The price goes on increasing as the quality gets better. Always invest in pearl studs that can be easily styled depending on the occasion.

What are the designs that are trending now?

Modern reinterpretations: Classic pearl designs infused with contemporary elements, like unique settings or mixed gemstones.

Kriti Sanon in Anmol Jewellers' pearl and diamond jewellery

Layering and stacking: Combining multiple pearl necklaces or bracelets for a statement look.

Pearl drop earrings: Timeless elegance with variations like geometric shapes or mixed with fine diamonds

Statement pearl rings: Eye-catching designs featuring large pearls as centerpieces.

Tell us all about the new pearl jewellery designs featured in your collection.

We have a range of elegant pearl earrings and neckpieces adorned with both diamonds and coloured gemstones. We offer a blend of contemporary and traditional designs, catering to diverse preferences.

What are the must-have pieces in a modern women's collection?

Pearl stud earrings: They’re timeless and versatile.

Pearl necklace: Tt adds elegance to any outfit.

Pearl bracelets: Can be stacked together for a statement look.

Pearl ring: Makes a statement or adds a dainty accent.

Share some tips on accessorising with pearls

I would suggest keeping it simple. Pearls have a natural beauty, so avoid overwhelming them with excessive accessories. Let the pearls take center stage.

Can pearls be worn with just about any style and occasion?

Yes, pearls can effortlessly elevate a simple everyday outfit, add a touch of elegance to a formal attire, or complement various styles from classic to contemporary.