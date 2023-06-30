A Hearty Bojanam: Nithya Amirtham's newest restaurant is a ride back into familiar flavours and safe memories

Remember your weekends as a kid? Visiting our grandparents with our parents and taking them out for lunch on weekends gave us wholesome memories that have been etched in our minds forever. As we visited Nithya Amirtham’s latest addition to their portfolio, a new pure vegetarian restaurant in Nungambakkam, such specific memories of simpler and safer days came to our minds. It is no secret that Nithya Amirtham has left behind a significant legacy. What started out as a ‘modest’ sweet shop in Arumbakkam in the ’90s, is now accumulated variable identities including that of grand vegetarian restaurants. As we stepped into the spacious property of 3,000 sq ft, we were guided to a table in a bright section of the well-lit restaurant which can seat 100 guests.



Also Read: Maize and Beans offers vegetarian continental eats along with specialty coffees





The well-let interiors of Nithya Amirtham, Nungambakkam | Pic Credit: Aswin Prasath





Their signature dishes from the spread of options that can cater to all age groups introduced us to the flavours of many cuisines — South Indian, North Indian, Continental, and others. Falling under this spread are Dal Makhani, Hairyali Mirch Paratha, Mixed Veg Penne White Sauce and others. However, what stood out for us the most was the Eternal Bojanam meal which just had us moving our hands from side dishes, to kulambus, kootus and others. The plate accommodated the various day specials available in the forms of soups, payasam, poriyal, and more. The piping hot steamed rice served as a catalyst between switching to sambar and rasam as well. Having devoured this spread, we also gave into the delicious aroma of poori and white vegetable korma.



The scrumptious Corn Chesse ball | Pic Credit: Aswin Prasath





It would be a sin if we didn’t point out the vibrant range of contemporary starters that were on offer — Corn Cheese Balls, Karuvepillai Mushroom, and Paneer Galouti Kebab among others gave us a reason to partake in guilt-free indulgence. The Saiva Meen Pollichadhu deserves a special mention as it took us by surprise in the form of a ‘mean’ vegetarian twist on the popular dish from Kerala.



Also Read: SugoSugo in Manapakkam rolls out authentic Italian flavours and interiors straight out of a Pinterest board



Be sure to try a wide variety of sweets wherein lies their true legacy. The Rose Almond Laddu is one that we relished at the end of the bojanam, but we can also vouch for the Kaju biscuit, Motichoor Laddu, and Kaju Katli. The highlights among desserts for us include the Fried Ice Cream, which takes us back to the memories we were relishing with the meal all along.



Meal for two: ₹1,200. Opens today.

At Haddows Lane, Nungambakkam